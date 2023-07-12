MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger 

Van der Sar was admitted to a Split hospital on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 07:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Van der Sar remains in the intensive care unit but is stable.
Van der Sar remains in the intensive care unit but is stable. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Van der Sar remains in the intensive care unit but is stable. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar remains in intensive care but is in a stable condition and out of immediate danger following his bleed on the brain last week, his wife Annemarie confirmed on Tuesday.

Van der Sar was admitted to a Split hospital on Friday while on holiday in Croatia.

“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger,” Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.

“Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.”

Van der Sar, 52, spent six years as a player at Old Trafford before leaving in 2011. He quit Ajax before the end of last season as the club finished third in the Dutch league and missed out on Champions League football for the first time since 2009. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Edwin van der Sar /

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger 
    Reuters
  2. Rublev ‘grateful’ for Wimbledon crowd support, wants end to ‘terrible’ Ukraine situation
    Reuters
  3. ‘It was like a dogfight’, says Djokovic on beating Rublev to reach Wimbledon 2023 semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner stops Safiullin to move into semifinals
    Reuters
  5. MCC world committee proposes fewer ODI bilaterals after 2027 World Cup to protect Test cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger 
    Reuters
  2. Leicester signs Belgium international Cayman from Lyon
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Ayane to lead Morocco challenge
    Reuters
  4. End of FIFA ban rekindles Zimbabwe’s World Cup hopes
    AFP
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hospitalised Van der Sar out of immediate danger 
    Reuters
  2. Rublev ‘grateful’ for Wimbledon crowd support, wants end to ‘terrible’ Ukraine situation
    Reuters
  3. ‘It was like a dogfight’, says Djokovic on beating Rublev to reach Wimbledon 2023 semifinals
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2023: Sinner stops Safiullin to move into semifinals
    Reuters
  5. MCC world committee proposes fewer ODI bilaterals after 2027 World Cup to protect Test cricket
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment