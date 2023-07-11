MagazineBuy Print

Leicester signs Belgium international Cayman from Lyon

Cayman joined Lyon in 2019, helping it to two Women’s Champions League trophies, three league titles and two French Cups.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 23:15 IST , Leicester - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Belgium’s striker Janice Cayman (L) fights for the ball against France’s midfielder Grace Geyoro during a UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match.
Belgium’s striker Janice Cayman (L) fights for the ball against France’s midfielder Grace Geyoro during a UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE
Belgium’s striker Janice Cayman (L) fights for the ball against France’s midfielder Grace Geyoro during a UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

Leicester City has signed Belgium international Janice Cayman from Olympique Lyonnais, subject to league and international clearance, the Women’s Super League side said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old joined Lyon in 2019, helping it to two Women’s Champions League trophies, three league titles and two French Cups.

“It’s a new country to play football for me, but maybe one of the biggest countries to play in,” Cayman told the club website.

“It will be a big challenge but it’s very exciting to be in a new league, to meet new teams and to just give it my all.”

READ | FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Who is youngest-ever footballer in WWC?

Cayman is Belgium’s most capped international women’s player with 137 caps, and has represented her country at Euro 2017 and 2022. 

