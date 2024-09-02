MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus drops first points in goalless home clash against Roma

With the result, Roma moved out of the drop zone to 17th with two points, after it picked up a point in a goalless stalemate at Cagliari followed by last week’s 2-1 home loss to Empoli.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 09:41 IST , Turin - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Roma’s Angelino fights for the ball with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.
Roma’s Angelino fights for the ball with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Roma’s Angelino fights for the ball with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic. | Photo Credit: AP

Thiago Motta’s Juventus dropped its first points of the campaign as it was held to a goalless draw by visiting AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday.

After back-to-back 3-0 victories against Como and Hellas Verona, Juventus is second in the standings, level on seven points with leader Inter Milan as well as Torino and Udinese.

It was the only team in the Italian top flight with a maximum points tally after the previous round of games.

Both sides started with an initial spark but made mistakes and led to no clear chances.

The most promising opportunity arrived just before the break when Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic struck with first touch from around the penalty spot but Roma keeper Mile Svilar did well to thwart his effort.

The shot remained Juve’s only attempt on target throughout the game while Roma managed to stand up to the host.

Motta tried to shake things up at halftime as he made two offensive changes, introducing new arrival Teun Koopmeiners for his debut alongside striker Francisco Conceicao.

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi also made some substitutions after the hour mark by letting striker Paulo Dybala in place of midfielder Matias Soule and Nicola Zalewski for Alexis Saelemaekers.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

But the clash only got more lively in the closing minutes, with both sides desperately seeking a last-minute winner.

Angelino fired from a distance just wide for Roma and Juve’s Kenan Yildiz sent his effort above the bar in stoppage time.

Roma moved out of the drop zone to 17th with two points, after it picked up a point in a goalless stalemate at Cagliari followed by last week’s 2-1 home loss to Empoli.

It failed to win any of its first three Serie A games for two seasons in a row for only the second time in the club’s history, the first taking place between 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Juventus travels to Empoli after the international break before it hosts PSV Eindhoven on September 17 in its return to the Champions League following a one-year absence.

Roma next visits 10th-placed Genoa.

