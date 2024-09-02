MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1: PSG cruises to 3-1 win against Lille to maintain perfect start

PSG reached nine points to lead the standings with an early two-point gap over Marseille, second on goal difference level on points with Nantes, AS Monaco and Lens.

Published : Sep 02, 2024 08:49 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Paris Saint Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring its third goal.
Paris Saint Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring its third goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris Saint Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates scoring its third goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

First-half strikes from Vitinha and Bradley Barcola and a late Randal Kolo Muani goal earned Paris St Germain a 3-1 win at Lille on Sunday to maintain its perfect start to the Ligue 1 2024-25 season.

Vitinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute following a foul by Lille’s Alexsandro Ribeiro on Ousmane Dembele.

Barcola doubled the lead just three minutes later, striking at the far post after a counterattack to continue his fine form with his fourth goal of the season.

Lille improved after the break and Edon Zhegrova pulled one back with a long-range effort 12 minutes from time before Tiago Santos thought he had equalised, his goal disallowed for offside.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

The host kept pushing for a late equaliser but Kolo Muani sealed the win for the reigning champion with a towering header in added time.

PSG reached nine points to lead the standings with an early two-point gap over Marseille, second on goal difference level on points with Nantes, AS Monaco and Lens.

“It was a very important game for us against a team who play at the top of the table,” PSG captain Marquinhos told DAZN.

“They really push the team here. At 2-0 up they kept pushing forward, they never gave up. It was a good test for us because it was between two teams who are playing in Europe. Points like that make all the difference at the end of a league campaign,” the defender said. 

Related Topics

PSG /

Lille /

Ligue 1 2024-25 /

Randal Kolo Muani /

Vitinha /

Bradley Barcola /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: PSG cruises to 3-1 win against Lille to maintain perfect start
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz outguns Casper Ruud to reach quarters
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Defending Champions Coco Gauff ousted by compatriot Emma Navarro in fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Five key batters to watch out for ahead of upcoming domestic season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1: PSG cruises to 3-1 win against Lille to maintain perfect start
    Reuters
  2. Ligue 1 result: Monaco held as perfect start to French season ended by Lens
    AFP
  3. Napoli winger David Neres robbed at gunpoint while leaving stadium after Serie A match
    AP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Eze equaliser gives Crystal Palace 1-1 draw against Chelsea
    Reuters
  5. World football wrap: Erling Haaland continues goalscoring onslaught; Kylian Mbappe awaits first league goal
    Aneesh Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: PSG cruises to 3-1 win against Lille to maintain perfect start
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz outguns Casper Ruud to reach quarters
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Defending Champions Coco Gauff ousted by compatriot Emma Navarro in fourth round
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Five key batters to watch out for ahead of upcoming domestic season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment