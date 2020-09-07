Football Football Egypt investigates disappearance of Africa Cup trophy The Egyptian football federation feels it may have lost several trophies during an attack on its headquarters in 2013 and is now eager to trace the titles. AP Cairo 07 September, 2020 23:19 IST The Egyptian Football Association said it was “shocked” to find that the trophies were missing during the process of setting up a small museum at the entrance of its Cairo headquarters. (Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES AP Cairo 07 September, 2020 23:19 IST Egyptian football authorities are investigating the disappearance of several trophies, including the Africa Cup of Nations trophy the Pharaohs were awarded in 2010 after winning the tournament three times in a row.The revelation of the trophies’ disappearance last week by a former board member of Egypt’s football association, Ahmed Shobir, sparked outrage in the football-mad nation.Magdi Abdel-Ghani, another former board member, initially claimed the trophy was with a former captain or coach, but later suggested it was lost in an attack on the federation’s headquarters by hardcore fans in 2013.The Egyptian Football Association said it was “shocked” to find that the trophies were missing during the process of setting up a small museum at the entrance of its Cairo headquarters. The Youth and Sports Ministry has also launched an investigation.The federation said the trophies may have gone missing during the 2013 attack. Hardcore fans known as “ultras” torched the headquarters that year as they protested court verdicts related to a football riot in 2012 in which more than 70 fans were killed.The Confederation of African Football said it was shocked by the loss of the trophies and offered its support in “the search for the priceless memorabilia.”The Pharaohs are the most successful team in the African tournament, with seven titles since its creation in the 1950s. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos