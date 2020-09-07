Football Football Greenwood, Foden risk disciplinary action after Iceland quarantine breach Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden risk disciplinary action after video footage emerged of them allegedly inviting girls to their rooms after Saturday's Nations League win against Iceland in Reykjavik. Reuters London 07 September, 2020 17:19 IST Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood (not in picture) made their senior international debuts in the 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday. - Reuters Reuters London 07 September, 2020 17:19 IST England youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could both face disciplinary action after video footage emerged of them allegedly inviting girls to their rooms after Saturday's Nations League win against Iceland in Reykjavik.The footage came to light on Icelandic outlet DV after the girls shared videos on Snapchat on Sunday.Like all of the England squad Greenwood and Foden, who made their senior international debuts in the 1-0 win, were subject to strict COVID-19 health protocols to avoid quarantine rules.RELATED| Nations League - Sterling's late penalty takes England past Iceland These included not meeting anyone outside of the England squad and staff during the team's stay in Iceland.England will face Denmark away on Tuesday with manager Gareth Southgate expected to talk about Greenwood and Foden's apparent breach of discipline at a news conference later on Monday. Both face being dropped for Tuesday's clash.According to the Daily Mail both players were absent from training on Monday. The Football Association was approached by Reuters for a comment but was yet to respond.RELATED| Maguire in line for October return, says England boss Southgate It is the latest off-field incident involving an England player in recent weeks, following Harry Maguire being given a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court after being accused of various charges following an alleged brawl during a family holiday on the island of Mykonos. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos