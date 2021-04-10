La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Benzema goal puts Madrid in front in crucial El Clasico

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid.

RMA 1-0 BAR

21' Madrid continues the charge. Modric has created another run into the box and finds Benzema at the receiving end. Like a beehive rattled, the Barca defence has swarmed around the Frenchman who tries to wriggle his way through but Sergio Busquets has quelled the impending danger.

16' Messi wastes no time in aiming for a fitting response. The master cuts past Mendy and Militao and sends in a stifling cross to Dembele who misses to make contact with the ball by a whisker. Just a faint touch with the head would have meant an equaliser there.



13' GOOOALL! Benzema puts Madrid in the lead with a classic finish! What a run in it was Valverde as he swishes past the Barca back-line from the right to centre before passing it back to Vinicius in the right flank. Vinicius takes his time and dishes in a beautiful curler to Benzema who nets his 25th goal of the season with a sizzling backheel!

9' CHANCE! Messi nearly gets Alba to shoot in through the Madrid defence! Messi charges with the ball from 30 yards out and manages to run across Militao and Vasquez before cutting the ball to Alba in the wing. Alba attempts to fend in one from far left to Dembele but Courtois makes a decent clearance.

7' Casemiro and Kroos keep the ball in charge of Madrid even as Messi has looked to sneak through its defence on a couple of occasions, only to be denied by Casemiro and Mendy.

4' The Barca midfield drags the ball back to Ter Stegen who manages to clear the ball for a moment before Vincius Jr storms into the box with the ball but Ter Stegen manages to keep it under control once again. Real Madrid is looking to get up on top early on.

2' Positive start from Madrid as it presses forward almost immediately. Interestingly, Valverde and Vasquez have led the charge up-front early.

Kick-Off! Real Madrid sets the ball rolling!

12:30AM: We are nearly there! Benzema and Messi line up next to the referee ahead of the all-important clash. Kick-off in under a minute. The teams join in a moment of silence to mark respects for former Madrid defender, Antonio Calpe.

12:18AM: Leo's in the house!

12:15AM: Karim Benzema and Co. are going through their stretches ahead of the crucial La Liga fixture - one that may shift the course of the remainder of the league season.

12:00AM (IST): 30 minutes away from kick-off, here is a dose of some more amazing stats!

Real Madrid has won its last two Clasico encounters but is yet to win three in a row since 1978 (advantage Barca?)

If Madrid wins, it will be the first instance since 2007/08 where it beat Barcelona twice in one season.

Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi has scored as many El Clasico goals as the entire Real Madrid squad combined - 26!

This is the first El Clasico to be hosted at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

Lionel Messi will join Xavi Hernandez as the Barcelona player to have featured in most La Liga encounters against Real Madrid - 29.



Messi and Co. are on their way to the capital!

We are a good 40 minutes away from kick-off and here are some key numbers from the iconic Clasico contest.

OVERALL RMA BAR Goals Scored 408 400 Total Wins 97 96



Recent Form:

Real Madrid (La Liga) - WDDWWW Real Madrid (all competitions) - DWWWWW Barcelona (La Liga) - WWWWWW Barcelona (all competitions) - WWDWWW

The Lineups are out!

Real Madrid XI: (4-4-2) - Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.

Barcelona XI: (3-2-3-2) - Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Aruajo, Lenglet; Dest, Busquets, Pedri, De Jong, Jordi Alba; Messi, Dembélé.

PREVIEW

Well, well - a potential decider for the La Liga title is here for us tonight, with nine matches before the finish line. And who better to stage the high-stakes match than the ageless rivals - Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The match-up, the 246th between these two giants, comes at a crucial juncture in the La Liga title race as both sides have sneaked in within striking distance of current leader Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos have had a stellar run since the end of January, winning seven and drawing three in its last 10 league games since then. Diego Simeone's Atletico (66 pts, 29 games) will certainly be feeling the chills as Real (63 pts, 29 games) have found a way to reel back into the reckoning.

Zidane hopes Saturday not the end of Messi's El Clasico career

And Ronald Koeman's men have been no different in its stellar rejuvenation since January. The Catalans have not tasted defeat since its loss in last December to Cadiz and heads into the Madrid meeting with six consecutive wins under its belt.

Barca trounced fifth-placed Real Sociedad 6-1 in its previous away league fixture in February.

Team News:

Madrid will be without the services of Sergio Ramos due to a calf problem, while Dani Carvajal too is ruled out due to an injury. Varane is unavailable due to a positive coronavirus test, and forward Eden Hazard has been left out of the squad despite recovering from his injury.

For Koeman's side, Coutinho and Ansu Fati will remain on the sidelines with knee injuries.

What they said

"Hopefully he's not played his last El Clasico. He won't be fit tomorrow, which is a shame, but I hope he stays here," Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on whether Sunday's El Clasico would be Lionel Messi's last.