Emiliano Martinez to inaugurate ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers’ gate at Mohun Bagan on July 4

World Cup-winning Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will inaugurate Mohun Bagan’s ‘Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate’ during his visit to the club on July 4, it was announced on Tuesday.

PTI
23 May, 2023 19:10 IST
File Photo: Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa celebrates after the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on May 13, 2023 in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“Martinez will be felicitated and will also look around the infrastructure of our club and meet some selected members,” Mohun Bagan stated in a release after their executive committee meeting here.

The Golden Gloves-winning goalkeeper of the World Cup 2022 will be on a private visit to the city where he will also have a host of other programmes lined up.

Mohun Bagan has formed a five-member committee with general secretary Debashish Dutta, among others, for the smooth conduct of the programme.

The club has also decided to send a “letter of gratitude” to their ISL football team owner Sanjiv Goenka.

“A letter to express sincere gratitude will be sent to Sanjiv Goenka for being the champion of ISL and understanding the sentiment of the Mariners and changing the name of our football team to ‘Mohun Bagan Super Giant’,” it added.

The club will also inaugurate a media centre which will be named after their former general secretary Anjan Mitra, it added.

