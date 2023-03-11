Football

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez auctions World Cup gloves for cancer hospital

The auction was held online on Friday and featured Martinez via video-link from his home in England, where he plays for Aston Villa.

AFP
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 11 March, 2023 16:00 IST
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 11 March, 2023 16:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: The gloves Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had worn during the penalty shootout against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, have been auctioned in aid of a children’s cancer hospital.

FILE PHOTO: The gloves Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez had worn during the penalty shootout against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, have been auctioned in aid of a children’s cancer hospital. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The auction was held online on Friday and featured Martinez via video-link from his home in England, where he plays for Aston Villa.

The gloves worn by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, also known as “Dibu,” in the nail-biting penalty shootout with France at Qatar’s World Cup final last year, were auctioned on Friday for 45,000 USD in aid of a children’s cancer hospital.

“$45,000 for the Dibu gloves to help the Garrahan boys!” the Argentine Pediatric Foundation said on Instagram, referring to the oncology ward of the Garrahan Hospital, the main pediatric hospital in Argentina.

The auction was held online on Friday and featured Martinez via video-link from his home in England, where he plays for Aston Villa.

HIGHLIGHTS - ARG 3(4)-3(2) FRA, World Cup 2022 final: Argentina clinches WC title after 4-2 penalty shootout win

The gloves were worn by Martinez as he faced the penalty shootout against France in the final in Qatar, with Argentina winning 4-2, granting Lionel Messi’s team the championship after drawing the match 3-3 in extra time.

“When they gave me the option to donate the World Cup gloves, I didn’t hesitate, it’s a good cause for the boys,” said the goalkeeper during the event.

Martinez had autographed the inside of the gloves when announcing the donation in February.

“The World Cup finals are not played every day, (the gloves) are special. But it helps a child much more than me having them hanging in a frame in my house,” he said.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us