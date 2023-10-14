MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Henderson boos ‘defy logic’, says boss Southgate after former Liverpool captain jeered at Wembley

Henderson was named England captain for the match, who joined a Saudi Arabian club earlier this year, playing 62 minutes before being substituted to boos from fans.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 13:16 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jordan Henderson moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July, and has attracted displeasure from several English fans after his conflicting sance on LGBTQ after the transfers.
Jordan Henderson moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July, and has attracted displeasure from several English fans after his conflicting sance on LGBTQ after the transfers. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Jordan Henderson moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool in July, and has attracted displeasure from several English fans after his conflicting sance on LGBTQ after the transfers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England manager Gareth Southgate said it made no sense to boo Jordan Henderson after fans turned on the midfielder during Friday’s 1-0 friendly win over Australia.

Henderson was named England captain for the match, with the 33-year-old, who joined a Saudi Arabian club earlier this year, playing 62 minutes before being substituted to boos from fans at the Wembley Stadium.

Henderson moved to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool on a three-year deal in July. The switch to Saudi Arabia, where homosexuality is illegal, made headlines as Henderson has long been a supporter of LGBT people.

“I really don’t understand it. He’s a player who has won 79 caps for England and his commitment and what he has delivered for England is exceptional,” Southgate told reporters.

“He’s a brilliant role model for all of the group in his professionalism and his approach. Some people deciding to boo, I really don’t understand what that is for. Come on - we play Italy on Tuesday and let’s get behind this team.”

RELATED: No Harry Kane, no problem: England rides on Watkins goal to beat Australia 1-0 in friendly

After the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced this month it would bid to host the 2034 World Cup, Henderson expressed support for the bid in a video.

Asked if that could have prompted England fans to voice their displeasure, Southgate said, “What has that got to do with supporting a guy that is wearing an England shirt?

“I don’t really know where we are heading with everything. I’m hugely impressed with the impeccable values and decisions that everyone in our country is making now.

“I know what’s created it and it’s happened but it defies logic to me that you would give a player - who is putting his heart and soul into playing for England - why you would boo him?”

England next takes on Italy in a key Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jordan Henderson /

Gareth Southgate /

Al-Ettifaq

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Henderson boos ‘defy logic’, says boss Southgate after former Liverpool captain jeered at Wembley
    Reuters
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates; Will Gill play IND vs PAK in Ahmedabad today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match latest India team news updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shakib Al Hasan, the crowd-favourite all-rounder from Bangladesh, looks to end on a high in World Cup 2023
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Henderson boos ‘defy logic’, says boss Southgate after former Liverpool captain jeered at Wembley
    Reuters
  2. USA vs Germany: Nagelsmann feels responsibility and pressure ahead of debut against United States
    AFP
  3. Sam Kerr among Australian trio nominated for Asian Football Confederation awards
    Reuters
  4. No Harry Kane, no problem: England rides on Watkins goal to beat Australia 1-0 in friendly
    AP
  5. EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku nets winner as Belgium beats Austria to qualify for European Championship
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Henderson boos ‘defy logic’, says boss Southgate after former Liverpool captain jeered at Wembley
    Reuters
  2. India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: Toss, Playing XI updates; Will Gill play IND vs PAK in Ahmedabad today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023, pre-match ceremony LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan perform?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? IND vs PAK October 14 match latest India team news updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shakib Al Hasan, the crowd-favourite all-rounder from Bangladesh, looks to end on a high in World Cup 2023
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment