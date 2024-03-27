MagazineBuy Print

Jude Bellingham scores in stoppage time as England and Belgium draw 2-2

Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans, either side of an Ivan Toney penalty, put Belgium on the verge of its first away win against England before Bellingham equalised late in the game.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 07:02 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

AP
England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side's second goal during an international friendly between England and Belgium.
England’s Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side’s second goal during an international friendly between England and Belgium. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side’s second goal during an international friendly between England and Belgium. | Photo Credit: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AP

Jude Bellingham’s 22nd goal of the season salvaged a 2-2 draw for England against Belgium on Tuesday and continued his outstanding form going into this year’s European Championship.

The Real Madrid midfielder underlined his importance to Gareth Southgate’s team ahead of the Euros with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time at Wembley Stadium to ensure England avoided back-to-back defeats, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Brazil.

“I knew the rubbish we would’ve got if we had lost two games on the bounce,” Bellingham said.

Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans, either side of an Ivan Toney penalty, put Belgium on the verge of its first away win against England. But as the game went deep into stoppage time, Bellingham controlled a pass from substitute James Maddison in a crowded box and coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Matz Sels with a side-footed shot.

It was his third goal for his country and his first at Wembley.

Watching on from the sidelines, Southgate punched the air in celebration. Tielemans, who had been subbed off earlier, furiously turned and punched his seat.

“We did leave it late and kept everyone on their toes. It shows the resilience in the squad,” England’s Jarrod Bowen said.

Bellingham is quickly becoming a talisman for club and country.

He joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last June in a deal that could be worth more than $139 million and has gone on to establish himself as one of Europe’s best players.

As the top scorer in the Spanish league with 16 goals, he is pivotal to Madrid’s hopes of winning the title and Champions League this year.

He is also the driving force at the heart of England’s midfield in a year when Southgate hopes to end the nation’s wait for a first trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

And while his latest contribution for the Three Lions came in a friendly match, it demonstrated his growing influence at the age of just 20 years old as England battled back for a draw.

Belgium went ahead in the 11th minute after an error from England keeper Jordan Pickford, whose clearance was intercepted by Amadou Onana.

With Pickford out of his goal, Onana played the ball to Tielemans, who fired low into the corner from outside of the box.

Toney evened the score from the penalty spot in the 17th after being brought down by Jan Vertonghen — calmly shooting low to left and sending Sels the wrong way.

But Belgium was ahead before the break through Tielemans again.

Again England’s defending came up short, with Lewis Dunk failing to handle Romelu Lukaku on the right. The Belgium striker then curled a cross to the far post with the outside of the boot, which Tielemans met with a diving header in the 36th.

READ | Panthoi Chanu, an heir to Aditi Chauhan in the Indian women’s team, joins Australian club Metro United

England created a host of chances without leveling the game until Bellingham struck.

“We should be winning with all the chances we’ve made. But these are two games that will stand us in good stead,” Bellingham said. “I’m sure the manager will be happy with how we played. You’re never happy with a loss or a draw but we have to be happy with how we played.”

A setback for Southgate was an early injury to John Stones, who was substituted after just 10 minutes.

