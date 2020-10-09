England Under-19 game against Scotland abandoned amid COVID-19 concerns

England's Under-19 match against Scotland at St George's Park on Thursday was abandoned during the first half because of coronavirus concerns, both teams said.

British media reported that a member of the backroom staff of one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to call off the game at the English FA's training complex near Burton Upon Trent.

"England under-19's match with Scotland at St George's Park this afternoon was abandoned in the first half as a precaution in line with COVID protocol," England said in a statement.

The Scottish team issued a similar statement and both sides said they would not comment further on the matter. England was leading 3-1 when the game was abandoned.

England's senior team has been training at St George's Park ahead of its friendly against Wales later on Thursday and UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.