England vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ENG v SLO; Match preview

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.
England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.
Supporters and pundits have levelled scathing criticism at Gareth Southgate’s England side after its 1-0 win over Serbia and anxious 1-1 draw with Denmark that saw fans boo the team off the pitch before the players beat a hasty exit from Frankfurt Arena.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon
(With inputs from Reuters)
