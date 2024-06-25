MagazineBuy Print

England vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch ENG v SLO; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group C match between England and Slovenia being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 12:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice.
England’s Harry Kane and Declan Rice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England's Harry Kane and Declan Rice.

PREVIEW

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.

England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

Supporters and pundits have levelled scathing criticism at Gareth Southgate’s England side after its 1-0 win over Serbia and anxious 1-1 draw with Denmark that saw fans boo the team off the pitch before the players beat a hasty exit from Frankfurt Arena.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Lacklustre England must make its presence felt as knockouts beckon

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match kick off?
The England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, June 26, Wednesday at the Cologne Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match?
England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the England vs Slovenia Euro 2024 Group C match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
