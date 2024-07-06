Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Switzerland in penalty shootouts as ENG vs SUI goes into extra-time?

The third quarterfinal fixture of the 2024 European Championship between England and Switzerland is proving to be nail-biting contests, as both teams finding it difficult to get the winner in 90 minutes plus added time.

In case the score remains level after 30 minutes, the game will be decided on penalties:. Following is the record of France in penalty shootouts:

Tournament Stage Match Result Winner EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Switzerland vs Spain 2-4 Spain Euro 2020 Round of 16 France vs Switzerland 7-8 Switzerland UEFA Nations League Third Place Play-Off Switzerland vs England 5-6 England Euro 2026 Round of 16 Switzerland vs Poland 6-6 Poland FIFA World Cup 2006 Round of 16 Switzerland vs Ukraine 0-3 Ukraine

Switzerland has been in five penalty shootouts and has won only one of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Spain in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal, which saw La Roja win the contest in Saint Petersburg, Russia.