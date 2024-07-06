MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Switzerland in penalty shootouts as ENG vs SUI goes into extra-time?

The quarterfinal fixtures of the 2024 European Championship are proving to be hard-fought contests as both teams struggling to get the winner.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 23:19 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Kane in action with Switzerland’s Fabian Schar.
England's Harry Kane in action with Switzerland's Fabian Schar. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Harry Kane in action with Switzerland’s Fabian Schar. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The third quarterfinal fixture of the 2024 European Championship between England and Switzerland is proving to be nail-biting contests, as both teams finding it difficult to get the winner in 90 minutes plus added time.

In case the score remains level after 30 minutes, the game will be decided on penalties:. Following is the record of France in penalty shootouts:

Tournament Stage Match Result Winner
EURO 2020 Quarterfinal Switzerland vs Spain 2-4 Spain
Euro 2020 Round of 16 France vs Switzerland 7-8 Switzerland
UEFA Nations League Third Place Play-Off Switzerland vs England 5-6 England
Euro 2026 Round of 16 Switzerland vs Poland 6-6 Poland
FIFA World Cup 2006 Round of 16 Switzerland vs Ukraine 0-3 Ukraine

Switzerland has been in five penalty shootouts and has won only one of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Spain in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal, which saw La Roja win the contest in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

