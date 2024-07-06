The third quarterfinal fixture of the 2024 European Championship between England and Switzerland is proving to be nail-biting contests, as both teams finding it difficult to get the winner in 90 minutes plus added time.
In case the score remains level after 30 minutes, the game will be decided on penalties:. Following is the record of France in penalty shootouts:
|Tournament
|Stage
|Match
|Result
|Winner
|EURO 2020
|Quarterfinal
|Switzerland vs Spain
|2-4
|Spain
|Euro 2020
|Round of 16
|France vs Switzerland
|7-8
|Switzerland
|UEFA Nations League
|Third Place Play-Off
|Switzerland vs England
|5-6
|England
|Euro 2026
|Round of 16
|Switzerland vs Poland
|6-6
|Poland
|FIFA World Cup 2006
|Round of 16
|Switzerland vs Ukraine
|0-3
|Ukraine
Switzerland has been in five penalty shootouts and has won only one of them. Its last penalty shootout was against Spain in the Euro 2020 quarterfinal, which saw La Roja win the contest in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 1-1 SUI; Saka equalises for England; Match goes into extra time
- Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is England’s record in penalty shootouts as England vs Switzerland goes into extra-time?
- Euro 2024 quarterfinal: What is the record of Switzerland in penalty shootouts as ENG vs SUI goes into extra-time?
- WATCH: Embolo scores to put Swiss ahead in England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal
- WATCH: Saka scores late equaliser to get England vs Switzerland back level in Euro 2024 quarterfinal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE