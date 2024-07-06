England vs Switzerland LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: When, where to watch Bellingham play? Match preview

PREVIEW
England’s European Championship campaign looked dead and buried before it was salvaged by a remarkable last-gasp goal from Jude Bellingham in the round of 16, but it has barely made its presence felt in Germany.
Gareth Southgate’s men take on in-form Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Duesseldorf, and the Swiss underlined their credentials by beating defending champions Italy in the last 16.
A couple of weeks ago, England would have relished facing Switzerland -- a team it has lost to only three times in its 27 meetings and most recently in 1981.
Murat Yakin’s team, however, has played with a consistency and confidence that has eluded England.
