England vs Switzerland LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: When, where to watch Bellingham play? Match preview

PREVIEW

England’s European Championship campaign looked dead and buried before it was salvaged by a remarkable last-gasp goal from Jude Bellingham in the round of 16, but it has barely made its presence felt in Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s men take on in-form Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Duesseldorf, and the Swiss underlined their credentials by beating defending champions Italy in the last 16.

A couple of weeks ago, England would have relished facing Switzerland -- a team it has lost to only three times in its 27 meetings and most recently in 1981.

Murat Yakin’s team, however, has played with a consistency and confidence that has eluded England.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Southgate considering England shake-up against Switzerland

ENGLAND VS SWITZERLAND LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match kick-off? The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, July 6, at the Dusseldorf Arena. Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match? The England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. Where to watch the livestream of the England vs Switzerland Euro 2024 quarterfinal match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)