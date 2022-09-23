Football

England’s Kane credits personal physio with helping resolve ankle problems

England striker Harry Kane said working with a personal physiotherapist has helped him resolve the ankle issues that have hampered his career.

Reuters
23 September, 2022 10:26 IST
23 September, 2022 10:26 IST
Harry Kane of England reacts during a training session.

Harry Kane of England reacts during a training session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England striker Harry Kane said working with a personal physiotherapist has helped him resolve the ankle issues that have hampered his career.

England striker Harry Kane said working with a personal physiotherapist has helped him resolve the ankle issues that have hampered his career.

Kane has had several layoffs in the past due to his ankle problems but has been injury-free this season. He also suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2020 that kept him on the sidelines for two months.

Also Read
England boss Southgate braced for Italy test in Nations League clash

The 29-year-old said he has been working with the physiotherapist for three years and that he is in a “totally different place” now.

“I was struggling to play consistently throughout a season,” Kane told reporters on Thursday.

“Especially when you come up to major tournaments, it’s great to know your body is in a good place.

“You can get injured at any moment, whether it’s a tackle or a bad movement, but I think when you’re free in your mind and you’ve been playing consistently for a while, it definitely helps with your mindset.

“I kept getting ankle injuries and that led to a bigger hamstring injury. As I’ve got older and more mature, you learn more about your body. When you can push and when you should not push too hard ... That’s helped me to consistently play at the level I have.”

England, who has two wins and two draws from their four Nations League group matches so far, play Italy in Milan later on Friday and host Germany at Wembley on September 26.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us