EFL records 112 positive COVID-19 tests in latest round

The English Football League (EFL), which governs the three divisions below the Premier League, said on Friday that 112 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing.

The EFL did not name the clubs or players who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but said the infected individuals will self-isolate for 10 days.

READ | Morally wrong to keep playing amid pandemic, says Steve Bruce

"Following the latest round of mandated Covid-19 tests, the EFL can confirm that 3,507 players and club staff from 66 EFL Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with 112 individuals testing positive," the EFL said in a statement.

The EFL added that it was confident its COVID-19 testing protocols "continue to mitigate against the spread of infection as intended" despite the surging infection rate in Great Britain caused by a new variant of the virus.

The United Kingdom has recorded more than 2.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 78,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. The EFL added that it will conduct twice-weekly tests for its 72 clubs, starting on Monday.

Second-tier Championship side Brentford said its manager Thomas Frank had tested positive on Thursday, two days after its 2-0 League Cup semifinal loss at Tottenham Hotspur.