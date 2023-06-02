Magazine

Allardyce leaves Leeds after relegation

Leeds United announced the departure of manager Sam Allardyce by mutual agreement on Friday after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 15:38 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce.
FILE PHOTO: Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Leeds United announced the departure of manager Sam Allardyce by mutual agreement on Friday after the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Allardyce, 68, was parachuted in to rescue the club in May with only four games remaining but Leeds finished second from bottom, five points adrift of the safety zone and six above Southampton.

He lost three and drew one of his matches in charge after replacing Javi Gracia.

Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid

Leeds said an announcement on the former England manager’s replacement would be made in the coming weeks.

“It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League,” said Allardyce in a statement on the club website.

“At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to,” he added.

“But I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear thanked Allardyce “for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us”. 

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

