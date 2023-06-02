Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he is not distracted by media reports linking him with the vacant job at Tottenham Hotspur, with his focus solely on the Scottish Cup final where his team can seal a domestic treble.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 12:48 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou.
Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou. | Photo Credit: AP

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he is not distracted by media reports linking him with the vacant job at Tottenham Hotspur, with his focus solely on the Scottish Cup final where his team can seal a domestic treble.

British media reported that the Australian is Spurs’ next target to replace Antonio Conte, who made an acrimonious exit from the Premier League club following his outburst in March.

Postecoglou said the reports were nothing more than speculation and that they would have no impact on how he prepares for Saturday’s final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

ALSO READ
We will live or die on Sunday, says Leeds’ Allardyce

“This time last week it was a different story. It was somebody else linked. That’s just the way it works,” Postecoglou told reporters.

“It makes no difference to the way I behave or think or prepare. I didn’t wake up thinking about anything other than getting training right and making sure we are ready for Saturday.

“Saturday means everything to us, everything. So it doesn’t enter my sphere that I am going to be distracted - as I hope the players wouldn’t be - by matters in their own lives.”

Postecoglou, who is on a 12-month rolling contract, said he has not thought about life after Celtic while adding that managing in the Premier League was not a long-term goal.

“This football club plays in the Champions League, like everyone else I want to be competing at the highest possible level, wherever that may be,” he said.

“That’s how I got to a World Cup with Australia because I wanted to test myself against the best teams in the world.

“It (the Australia job) landed on my doorstep at the right time, because there’s so many things that need to be aligned for these things to happen.”

Related Topics

Ange Postecoglou /

Celtic /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
  4. Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing
    PTI
  5. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘Robbery’ as organisers charge $680 to see Messi in China
    AFP
  4. FA Cup: Haaland holds no fear for Man Utd, says Varane
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Postecoglou not distracted by Spurs talk ahead of Celtic’s treble bid
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup 2023 to break 151-year tradition with Manchester derby final
    Team Sportstar
  3. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
  4. Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing
    PTI
  5. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment