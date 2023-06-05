Magazine

Spurs agree terms for Postecoglou to become manager - reports

Postecoglou, who has just guided Celtic to a domestic treble, previously coached Yokohama F Marinos, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 22:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou celebrates with the league trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership, at Celtic Park.
Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou celebrates with the league trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership, at Celtic Park. | Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan
Celtic manager Angelos Postecoglou celebrates with the league trophy after winning the Scottish Premiership, at Celtic Park. | Photo Credit: Andrew Milligan

Tottenham Hotspur has reached an agreement in principle with Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou to take over as its manager, British media reported on Monday.

The BBC said the 57-year-old Australian is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Postecoglou, who has just guided Celtic to a domestic treble, previously coached Yokohama F Marinos, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory. He also had a four-year stint as Australia’s manager during which he led it to the 2014 World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup title.

The 57-year-old is set to take the Spurs job after Antonio Conte was sacked in March with his assistant Cristian Stellini and then Ryan Mason having interim spells in charge of the north London side since the Italian’s acrimonious exit.

Tottenham, which has not won silverware since the 2008 League Cup, finished eighth after a dismal campaign and missed out on European football for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
