Football EPL EPL Arsenal chairman Chips Keswick retires Chips Keswick has been on the Gunners' board since 2005, the year before the club's home, Emirates Stadium, opened. Liam Blackburn 28 May, 2020 21:10 IST Chips Keswick (R) pictured with Arsenal's majority owner Stan Kroenke. - Getty Images Liam Blackburn 28 May, 2020 21:10 IST Chips Keswick has retired after seven years as Arsenal's chairman, the Premier League club has confirmed.Keswick, who turned 80 in February, has been on the Gunners' board since 2005, the year before the club's home, Emirates Stadium, opened.He was appointed chairman in 2013 and his departure leaves majority owner Stan Kroenke, his son Josh Kroenke, Philip Harris and Ken Friar as the four members on the board."It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club," Keswick said in a statement on the club's official website.READ | Premier League to restart season on June 17 "Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case in the future. "I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board, before the global health crisis we are now experiencing."The club is in safe hands with Stan and Josh, the board and the executive team. I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos