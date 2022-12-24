Arsenal midfielder Alex Zinchenko is positive that his teammate Gabriel Jesus, who suffered an injury whilst playing for Brazil in the World Cup will bounce back.

In an interview with Arsenal.com, the Ukrainian said, “He’s one of the leaders in our team. He’s a true warrior. I have no doubts he’ll be back much stronger than before, knowing him personally and knowing his character. As a team, we need to stick together.”

Zinchenko trusts Eddie Nketiah to step in the Brazilian’s absence.

“I have no doubts that Nketiah is going to do his job amazingly and everyone trusts him. We have such a great group of people. We have this feeling of togetherness.”

Zinchenko, who was signed for Arsenal this summer is thankful to the fans and their constant encouragement.

“I’m just trying to do my job as well as I can. On the pitch, I am giving my one hundred percent. The fans have welcomed me so warmly at this club. I can’t be grateful enough for everything they have done and the support I’ve received from them.”

With a hectic schedule coming up after Christmas and the Gunners currently sitting on top of the Premier League, the next few games are crucial.

“What I’ve seen in the past, if you have the right attitude and the right behaviour on and off the pitch, you can’t be tired physically. You can be only tired in the head - everything is coming from your head.

“If you do all the things right in your routine - your sleep, your food, look after yourself well -and you do everything to prepare your body fresh. If you do everything right, you can’t be tired physically.”