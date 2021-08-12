Arsenal adapting to 'most difficult' transfer window, says Arteta

Arsenal is trying to adapt to the demands of the "most difficult transfer market" as the north London club aims to strengthen its squad ahead of the new Premier League season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Arsenal, which finished eighth last season and failed to qualify for European football, has signed centre back Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion, left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht in the summer transfer window.

British media have also linked the club with a host of other players, including Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

READ: Liverpool's Jones to miss season opener due to concussion protocols

"We are talking about the most difficult transfer market over the last years for sure and we are trying to adapt," Arteta said ahead of Friday's Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Brentford.

"The club, the owners and myself all have the same interest which is to make this team much stronger and we know we still have things to do to get what we want."

"Things take time. There are all the time different parties involved to get deals done but we are trying."

READ: EPL 2021-22: Manchester City will be the side to beat

Arteta said the Arsenal is keen to build a "healthy" squad and will strive for stability, which the Spaniard said they lacked last season.

"We have ownership willing to invest in the team and get the team better with big names," Arteta added. "We are trying to be careful and find the balance because we need to be in a good financial situation."

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, striker Eddie Nketiah (both right ankle) and centre back Gabriel Magalhaes (right knee) will miss Friday's game due to injuries.

Partey is expected to return by the end of this month, while Nketiah and Magalhaes will be out until early September, the club said