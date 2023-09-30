Premier League: Arsenal heaps misery on Bournemouth with 4-0 away win

Arsenal maintained its unbeaten start to the season with a 4-0 win away at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday as Kai Havertz opened his account for the North London club while Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Ben White also scored.
Arsenal’s breakthrough came when a Gabriel Jesus header from a tight angle came off the post and Saka was in the right place to head in from the rebound.
Bournemouth conceded two penalties either side of halftime after crunching tackles in the box, and the visitor cruised ahead to 3-0 as Odegaard dispatched the first before Havertz scored the second - his first goal for the Gunners.
White then scored with a glancing header from a set piece in injury time as Arsenal provisionally moved up to second while Andoni Iraola’s winless Bournemouth side dropped into the relegation zone with just three points from seven games.
