Barca’s Raphinha sidelined with hamstring injury

Barcelona winger Raphinha will miss up to a month with a hamstring injury, according to Spanish reports on Saturday.

The Catalan club confirmed in a statement that the Brazilian hurt his hamstring in the 1-0 win over Sevilla on Friday, which took Barca provisionally back top of La Liga.

Raphinha, playing in attacking midfield, was withdrawn for Fermin Lopez in the first half after pulling up injured.

The winger will be out for the Champions League visit to Porto on Wednesday night and the visit to Granada in La Liga on October 8, with the goal of returning ahead of the Clasico on October 28.

The 26-year-old was sent off in the opening game of the season against Getafe and had only just earned his place back after the rise of starlet Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres’ improved form.

Barcelona currently has Pedri and Frenkie de Jong out injured too.