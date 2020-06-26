Arsenal back to winning ways with 2-0 victory over Southampton

Arsenal claimed its first points since the Premier League restart with a 2-0 victory over Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium on Thursday as home goalkeeper Alex McCarthy lent the Gunners a helping hand.

McCarthy's casual pass in the 20th minute allowed striker Eddie Nketiah to intercept and calmly slot the ball into an empty net. The keeper was culpable again late in the second half as Joe Willock scored his first Premier League goal in the 87th minute.

Defeats at Manchester City and Brighton had left Arsenal down in 11th place but their victory on the south coast lifted them to ninth with 43 points from 31 games.

RELATED: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal - As it happened

Arsenal was well worth its halftime lead on the hottest day of the year with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang striking the crossbar shortly before Nketiah pounced on McCarthy's error.

Southampton's Nathan Redmond fired into the side netting and Shane Long's powerful effort forced a fine save from Emiliano Martinez as the host rallied but it had Jack Stephens sent off in the 84th for bringing down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Willock then made the points safe in the as McCarthy failed to gather a fierce shot from Alexandre Lacazette. Despite the defeat 14th-placed Saints look safe, 10 points above the relegation zone.

In the other match of the day, Burnley beat Watford 1-0 at Turf Moor after Jay Rodriguez scored in the 73rd minute.