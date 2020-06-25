EPL Premier League LIVE: Xhaka starts for Arsenal against Southampton Catch all the LIVE scores, updates and commentary of the Premier League's match between Southampton and Arsenal at the St. Mary's Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 June, 2020 21:51 IST Mikel Arteta's Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City in its first match back since the league's resumed from the COVID-19 stoppage before going down 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 25 June, 2020 21:51 IST Hello and Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE commentary of the Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal. Lineups:Arsenal (4-4-2): Martinez (GK); Bellerin, Tierney, Holding, Mustafi; Ceballos, Pepe, Xhaka, Saka; Aubameyang, NketiahSouthampton (4-4-2): McCarthy (GK); Stephens, Bertrand, Bednarek, Valery; Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Hojbjerg; Ings, ObafemiTeam News: Shane Long could make a return for the host while midfielder Moussa Djenepo remains suspended for the tie. Arsenal will have to do without the services of key players such as Sokratis, Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers who are nursing injuries. David Luiz remains suspended for the match following his horror show in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton.What's at stake: Arsenal, which is 11th in the current standings, desperately needs a win to boost its hopes for European hopes. Southampton has a chance to go level on points with the Gunners if it can win today. A draw would see Arsenal move a place up to 10th behind Crystal Palace while Southampton will stay put at 14th.Form Guide: Arsenal - WWWLL, Southampton - LWLLWGood evening! As we approach the business end of Premier League 2019-20 season, European football hopeful Arsenal will face Southampton at the St. Mary's Stadium in search of first points since the league restart earlier this month.