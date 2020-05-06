EPL

WATCH: On this Day - Arsene Wenger manages final Arsenal home game

It was on this day that Arsene Wenger took charge of his final home game as Arsenal manager.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 May, 2020 12:33 IST

Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 May, 2020 12:33 IST

Arsenal fans gave a fitting send-off for manager Arsene Wenger, who took charge of his final home game on May 6, 2018.

It was a routine home win for Arsenal, which beat Burnley 5-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2), Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi and Sead Kolasinac scoring the goals.

 

  Dugout videos

 Related