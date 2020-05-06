Football EPL EPL WATCH: On this Day - Arsene Wenger manages final Arsenal home game It was on this day that Arsene Wenger took charge of his final home game as Arsenal manager. Team Sportstar 06 May, 2020 12:33 IST Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 May, 2020 12:33 IST Arsenal fans gave a fitting send-off for manager Arsene Wenger, who took charge of his final home game on May 6, 2018. It was a routine home win for Arsenal, which beat Burnley 5-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2), Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi and Sead Kolasinac scoring the goals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos