Emery warns surging Villa to ignore title talk

Emery's side has moved within two points of leader Liverpool after statement victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in its last two league games.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 23:30 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Aston Villa’s head coach Unai Emery looks at the field before the group E Conference League match between Zrinjski Mostar and Aston Villa at the Bijeli Brijeg stadium in Mostar, Bosnia Herzegovina, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.
Aston Villa’s head coach Unai Emery looks at the field before the group E Conference League match between Zrinjski Mostar and Aston Villa at the Bijeli Brijeg stadium in Mostar, Bosnia Herzegovina, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery looks at the field before the group E Conference League match between Zrinjski Mostar and Aston Villa at the Bijeli Brijeg stadium in Mostar, Bosnia Herzegovina, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Unai Emery insists Aston Villa cannot afford to start dreaming of a Premier League title challenge despite its “amazing” rise to third place.

Emery’s side has moved within two points of leader Liverpool after statement victories over Manchester City and Arsenal in its last two league games.

Villa also advanced to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League on Thursday after finishing top of Group E.

But, while fans are beginning to anticipate Villa pushing for its first English title since 1981, Emery urged his players to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

ALSO READ: Everton to stay at Goodison for 2024/25 season before move to new ground

“I will speak about it (the title race) when we are facing matchday 30, 32, and in case we will be there, maybe I can set this objective in my mind, with the players and with the club,” Emery told reporters ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

“But now, we are third, and it’s amazing. We are there because we are deserve it. It’s been very difficult, and the next challenge is on Sunday against Brentford.

“Against teams like Brentford, more or less, we are having more problems to get a good performance and to face them imposing our game plan.

“Why? Because the Premier League is very difficult. Wolverhampton is very difficult. Nottingham (Forest) is very difficult. Bournemouth is very difficult. Sunday is very difficult.”

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami adds Japan stop to pre-season tour

Brentford has lost four of its last five league games, but Emery is taking nothing for granted against a side which finished just two points behind Villa last season.

“They were close to us last year, and they were challenging us to play in the Conference League. We did it, and now they are struggling a little bit with injured players, important players, but they are competitive,” Emery said.

“We are going to face them on Sunday trying to be more competitive than them, better than we did in Bournemouth, trying to be successful.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

