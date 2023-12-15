MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Urawa Red Diamonds beats Leon, sets up Man City semifinal

The other semifinal, on Monday, will see Copa Libertadores champion Fluminense take on the winner between Al Ahly of Egypt and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who play later on Friday.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 22:39 IST , JEDDAH - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Urawa Reds’ players celebrate after beating Club Leon in FIFA Club World Cup at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.
Urawa Reds’ players celebrate after beating Club Leon in FIFA Club World Cup at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP
Urawa Reds' players celebrate after beating Club Leon in FIFA Club World Cup at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Substitute Alex Schalk scored a 78th-minute winner as Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon 1-0 on Friday, to progress to the semifinal of the Club World Cup, where it will meet Manchester City.

The goal came when Jose Kante played a pass into the area to Schalk, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, and after taking a touch to control with his left foot, he shot with his right past the onrushing keeper Rodolfo Cota.

READ | Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup

Leon’s chances of a comeback at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium were dealt a hammer blow six minutes later when captain William Tesillo was shown a second yellow card and the Mexican club, CONCACAF Champions Cup winner, was reduced to 10 men.

This was Leon’s first appearance at the Club World Cup, while Japan’s Urawa, Asian champion, finished third in the competition in 2007 and also took part in 2017.

It will face Europe’s Champions League winner Manchester City on Tuesday.



