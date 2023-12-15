MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Club World Cup, with the striker set to miss Manchester City’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 20:47 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland looks dejected as he acknowledges fans after the match.
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland looks dejected as he acknowledges fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland looks dejected as he acknowledges fans after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Club World Cup, with the striker set to miss Manchester City’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury, and has been receiving treatment in Marbella, in southern Spain.

Haaland reported back at City on Friday and manager Guardiola said he would be assessed by club doctors before a decision was made on his availability.

ALSO READ
Sunil Chhetri on Bengaluru FC’s troubles: We are desperately waiting for stability

Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble.

They face a semifinal against Mexico’s Leon or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday before either a final or third place play-off match three days later.

“Haaland arrived today (Friday) and the doctors will see him and we will see how he feels,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“He had treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don’t think he will play (against Palace) but maybe he surprises me.

“It is not a fracture, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, some longer. Day by day, week by week, we see how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Palace travel to the Etihad without a win in five Premier League games, a sequence including four defeats, but Guardiola said the London side were always tough.

“How they defend is brilliant and they don’t need much at set-pieces with (Joachim) Andersen and the other guys,” he said. “I don’t remember easy games against Roy Hodgson teams.”

Palace’s veteran former England manager is 76 and Guardiola, asked if he could imagine still holding a senior position in football at the same age, laughingly replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know. To have the fire and passion inside to still be there, and the team is really good.

ALSO READ
Premier League: Further injury woes for Man United as Maguire, Martial ruled out for Liverpool clash

“They played incredibly well against Liverpool (a 2-1 defeat last week). Unfortunately they had a player sent off and with 10 against 11 against Liverpool it is almost impossible. But 11 against 11, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Crystal Palace /

Club World Cup /

Pep Guardiola /

Erling Haaland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup
    AFP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: UM 33-31 PP, Zafardanesh helps Mumba take back lead; Next up Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, NEUFC 1-2 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Cummings scores for Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL: Odisha FC starts campaign with thumping 4-0 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup
    AFP
  2. Set of 6 Messi World Cup shirts sells for $7.8 million at auction in New York
    AP
  3. Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League: PSG gets first win; Chelsea, Haecken play out 1-1 draw
    AFP
  5. Messi, Haaland in FIFA Best player finalists; Bonmati, Hermoso in women’s shortlist
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup
    AFP
  2. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: UM 33-31 PP, Zafardanesh helps Mumba take back lead; Next up Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, December 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, NEUFC 1-2 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Cummings scores for Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. IWL: Odisha FC starts campaign with thumping 4-0 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment