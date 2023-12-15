MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Further injury woes for Man United as Maguire, Martial ruled out for Liverpool clash

United will face Liverpool after successive 1-0 defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 19:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Injured Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is substituted during the Group A Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
Injured Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is substituted during the Group A Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Injured Manchester United’s Harry Maguire is substituted during the Group A Champions League match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United’s injury woes deepened as head coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial will be unavailable for its Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

United, which will face Liverpool after successive 1-0 defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively, already has a lengthy injury list.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich’s Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks, says coach Tuchel

Captain Bruno Fernandes will also not feature in the matchday squad due to a one-match suspension for accumulating his fifth yellow card against Bournemouth.

‘’Harry [Maguire], he will not be available for the coming games,” said Ten Hag at his press conference. “But we don’t think it is for the long term. Luke Shaw, he trained this morning. So we think he is available for Sunday.

“Marcus Rashford. He will [be back, but] Martial not.’‘

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen look certain to remain out.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Liverpool /

Harry Maguire /

Anthony Martial

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC v MBSG lineups, Kick-off at 8 PM IST, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Further injury woes for Man United as Maguire, Martial ruled out for Liverpool clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Zafardanesh, Sachin start in Mumba v Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya named Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024, replaces Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich’s Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks, says coach Tuchel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Further injury woes for Man United as Maguire, Martial ruled out for Liverpool clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Welch to become Premier League’s first female referee
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal boss Arteta escapes ban after referee rant
    AFP
  4. Premier League preview: Stumbling Man Utd haunted in trepidation ahead of Anfield trip
    Reuters
  5. Premier League clubs agree five-year limit on transfer fee amortisation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NorthEast United FC vs Mohun Bagan SG LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: NEUFC v MBSG lineups, Kick-off at 8 PM IST, When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Further injury woes for Man United as Maguire, Martial ruled out for Liverpool clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Score, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Lineups out, Zafardanesh, Sachin start in Mumba v Pirates; Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers next
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya named Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2024, replaces Rohit Sharma
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bayern Munich’s Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks, says coach Tuchel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment