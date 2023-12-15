Premier League: Further injury woes for Man United as Maguire, Martial ruled out for Liverpool clash

Manchester United’s injury woes deepened as head coach Erik Ten Hag revealed that Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial will be unavailable for its Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

United, which will face Liverpool after successive 1-0 defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively, already has a lengthy injury list.

Captain Bruno Fernandes will also not feature in the matchday squad due to a one-match suspension for accumulating his fifth yellow card against Bournemouth.

‘’Harry [Maguire], he will not be available for the coming games,” said Ten Hag at his press conference. “But we don’t think it is for the long term. Luke Shaw, he trained this morning. So we think he is available for Sunday.

“Marcus Rashford. He will [be back, but] Martial not.’‘

Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen look certain to remain out.