Football EPL EPL Aston Villa sacks manager Dean Smith Dean Smith has been sacked as Aston Villa's manager after a five-game losing streak. AP 07 November, 2021 19:41 IST Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Dean Smith, that result leaving Aston Villa with just 10 points from its opening 11 games and just two points clear of the relegation zone. - Reuters AP 07 November, 2021 19:41 IST Aston Villa has fired manager Dean Smith with the team mired in a five-match losing run.The Premier League club made the announcement on Sunday. Smith, who guided the club back to the top flight, has paid the price for the team’s disappointing form this season.Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton proved the last act for Smith, that result leaving Villa with just 10 points from its opening 11 games and just two points clear of the relegation zone.Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement on the club’s website: “This year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for.“For this reason we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.” Read more stories on EPL. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :