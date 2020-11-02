Football EPL EPL Premier League: Arsenal ends wait for 'big six' road win with victory at United The result leaves United still without a win at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season and it was a disappointing performance from Solskjaer's side. Reuters 02 November, 2020 00:09 IST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford Reuters 02 November, 2020 00:09 IST Arsenal ended its five-year wait for a Premier League away win against 'Big Six' opposition with a second half Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty giving the side a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday.The Gunners had not enjoyed such a win in 29 games since their victory at Manchester in January 2015.The result leaves United still without a win at Old Trafford in the Premier League this season and it was a disappointing performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after its impressive display in the 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.HIGHLIGHTS| ARS BEATS MUN 1-0The decisive moment came when Paul Pogba stood on Hector Bellerin's foot inside the area and Aubameyang kept his cool to convert the spot-kick.United did hit the post through a deflected shot from substitute Donny van de Beek late in the game but Solskjaer's 100th game as manager ended in a defeat which leaves them in 15th place with just seven points from six games.Arsenal moves up to eighth on 12 points. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos