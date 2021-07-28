Chelsea signs goalkeeper Bettinelli from neighbour Fulham

Chelsea has signed Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old Bettinelli, who spent over a decade with the Cottagers, left the club at the end of last season with over 100 appearances to his name.

Bettinelli has agreed a two-year deal with the European champion and will compete with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga for a place in between the sticks.

"It's always been a special club. I know the area very well so it's been a dream of mine to come over to this side and it's finally happened," former England Under-21 international Betinelli told Chelsea's website.

Bettinelli's arrival, followed by the departure of Willy Caballero, also said, "There were some talks a few years ago when I was a bit younger and for whatever reason that didn't come about but I'm here now."