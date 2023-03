Welcome to the Premier League score and updates from the match between Bournemouth and Liverpool from the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the line-ups

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Senesi, Stephens, Smith, Kelly, Anthony, Ouattara, Billing, Lerma, Solanke, Rothwell

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez