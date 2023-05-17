Ivan Toney banned - Brentford striker suspended for betting

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned for eight months for breaching betting rules, the English Football Association said on Wednesday.

He has also been fined with 50,000 pounds —and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

“Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules,” the FA statement read.

“The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.

His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023.

The Bees are ninth in the Premier League table and is out of any threat of relegation. It will end its Premier League season with games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

