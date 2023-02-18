Premier League

Solomon strikes late to give Fulham a win at Brighton

Manor Solomon secured a smash-and-grab 1-0 Premier League victory for Fulham at Brighton & Hove Albion in the battle of European qualification hopefuls on the south coast on Saturday.

18 February, 2023 22:54 IST
Fulham's Manor Solomon, second right, celebrates scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion during the English Premier League match.

Fulham’s Manor Solomon, second right, celebrates scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion during the English Premier League match. | Photo Credit: AP

Israel international Solomon struck in the 88th minute after Brighton had dominated throughout the contest, sending Marco Silva’s side above the hosts into sixth place in the table.

Brighton, which had gone five games unbeaten in the league, was left to rue a failure to take its chances with 20 goal attempts compared to just five for Fulham.

Facundo Buonanotte and Solly March both had the ball in the net for Brighton but were denied by offside flags.

Fulham has 38 points from 24 games, one point behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Brighton has 35 points having played 22 games. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

Follow Us