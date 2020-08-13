Football EPL EPL Brighton's Maupay gets legal support from Premier League after online abuse Brighton forward Neal Maupay will receive support from the Premier League to bring legal action against a person in Singapore who abused him online. Reuters 13 August, 2020 21:00 IST "The Premier League is liaising with local authorities and will support all subsequent legal action on behalf of Maupay," an official statement said. - AP Reuters 13 August, 2020 21:00 IST Brighton and Hove Albion's French forward Neal Maupay will receive support from the Premier League to bring legal action against an individual in Singapore who subjected him to abuse online, the league said on Thursday.The league began investigating after the matter was brought to their attention via their online abuse reporting system.“Premier League investigators believe that they have tracked the location of the person responsible to Singapore and have now filed an official police complaint,” the league said in a statement.“The Premier League is liaising with local authorities and will support all subsequent legal action on behalf of Maupay.”Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said the abuse Maupay received was “wholly unacceptable.”“We responded immediately to seek justice on his behalf,” he added. Belgian coach in Tanzania sacked for racist outburst “We take each report provided to us extremely seriously and we'll use all possible resources in supporting our players and managers to investigate incidents, regardless of where the offender is located.”The growth of social media has fuelled discriminatory abuse towards footballers in recent years.In June, the league set up a dedicated reporting system by which players, managers and coaching staff could flag up serious discriminatory online abuse.Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have both been victims previously.Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha called on social media platforms to identify and remove users who resorted to racist abuse after he was targeted before a game last month. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos