Football Football Bristol's Diedhiou subjected to online racial abuse The incident comes shortly after Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick were subjected to similar abuse on social media. Reuters 19 July, 2020 11:47 IST Connor Roberts gave Swansea the lead on the stroke of half time before Diedhiou, 27, failed to level proceedings as his 69th-minute spot kick cannoned off the post. - Twitter Reuters 19 July, 2020 11:47 IST Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou was subjected to racial abuse online after missing a penalty in his side's 1-0 defeat by Swansea City on Saturday.Connor Roberts gave Swansea the lead on the stroke of half time before Diedhiou, 27, failed to level proceedings as his 69th-minute spot kick cannoned off the post.After the game, the Senegal international posted a screenshot of a message with three banana emojis, which he received from someone on Twitter. Diedhiou commented, "Why??""We stand with Famara Diedhiou and anybody who has to suffer racism in any shape or form. There is no excuse or justification for this disgusting behaviour," Bristol said in a post on Twitter.The incident comes shortly after Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha and Sheffield United's David McGoldrick were subjected to similar abuse on social media. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos