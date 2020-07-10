Football Football Black Lives Matter: Thierry Henry kneels for 8 minutes, 46 seconds at MLS game Montreal Impact boss Thierry Henry took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds during a MLS game on Thursday to support the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign. Reuters 10 July, 2020 17:38 IST Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry also wore a T-shirt with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter'. - AP Reuters 10 July, 2020 17:38 IST Montreal Impact manager Thierry Henry took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds at the start of his team's Major League Soccer (MLS) game against New England on Thursday to show his support for the campaign against social injustice.READ | MLS to resume season amid growing virus concern, FC Dallas withdraws Henry, who also wore a T-shirt with the slogan 'Black Lives Matter', took a knee inside his technical area at kick-off in memory of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for the same amount of time.“Well I sat down for eight minutes and 46 seconds, I guess you guys know why. So that was just to pay tribute and show support to the cause, that was basically it and pretty simple,” Henry said at a post-match news conference.The former Arsenal and France striker had called last month for urgent action to be taken to stop racism in the wake of Floyd's death. Impact lost 1-0 in Thursday's game, it's opener in the “MLS Is Back” tournament. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos