Football Football Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus All four players are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel and were part of a group of 392 players who were tested over two days. Reuters New York 01 July, 2020 22:21 IST Four additional Major League Soccer players (MLS) have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league said, and were part of a group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members, who were tested over two days.READ | Zidane: Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups Previously, the league said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive.Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the MLS is Back Tournament, a relaunch of the league's 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.The 54-match tournament will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex without spectators, kicking off with Orlando City v Inter Miami on July 8.