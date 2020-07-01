Four more MLS players test positive for coronavirus

Four additional Major League Soccer players (MLS) have tested positive for COVID-19, a week ahead of the kickoff of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

All four are part of a delegation staying at the MLS host hotel, the league said, and were part of a group of 392 players, coaches and other league and team staff members, who were tested over two days.

READ | Zidane: Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups

Previously, the league said 20 players and six staff members had tested positive.

Teams began arriving in Orlando last week for the MLS is Back Tournament, a relaunch of the league's 25th season, which was abruptly put on hold in March amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The 54-match tournament will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex without spectators, kicking off with Orlando City v Inter Miami on July 8.