Zidane: Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side will not rest until it is declared champion after title rival Barcelona handed it the opportunity to go four points clear at the top of La Liga if it beats Getafe on Friday.Real will be targeting a sixth consecutive victory since the league resumed post the coronavirus break when it hosts Getafe, looking to capitalise on Barca's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday."The reality is we have 18 points left to fight for and you cannot say anything until you are champions mathematically," Zidane told a virtual news conference on Wednesday."I have been in this situation as a player before and I know we still haven't won anything. The players and I are not about to forget that."Real has a full squad for the Getafe game although there is concern about the recent performances of Eden Hazard, who has received rough treatment from opponents since returning from a serious ankle injury he sustained in February.Zidane said he hoped players were not trying to target the Belgian. "We know how good he is and so do our rivals. But I hope they are not trying to cause him damage. Our opponents play tough, but we have to be relaxed about that," he said."Eden has struggled because he has been away from the pitch for a long time and we have to be patient with him, but he'll be back to top form in no time at all," he added.