Robbie Fowler cuts ties with A-League’s Brisbane Roar

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler. (File Photo) - AP PTI Brisbane 29 June, 2020 16:18 IST Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler has ended his tenure as coach of the Brisbane Roar in Australian Football's A-League.The Roar confirmed on Monday that Fowler, who returned to Britain in March while the A-League was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, will not resume his coaching duties.Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong told the Sydney Morning Herald the 45-year-old Fowler does not want to be separated from his England-based family during the virus outbreak."The world's changed, we never expected this," Fong told the Herald. "It's a shame because the way we were building was beautiful."Fowler, who played in the A-League for the North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory near the end of his playing career, joined Brisbane as head coach on a two-year contract in April, 2019.He had guided Brisbane into fourth place in the 11-team A-League table, with 10 wins from 22 games, when the league was suspended.