La-Liga: Real Madrid goes two points clear at the top after Espanyol win

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema produced an audacious back-heeled assist for Casemiro to score as it beat Espanyol 1-0 away on Sunday and move two points clear at the top of La Liga.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro slid to the ground to guide the ball home in the 45th minute after being played in by a stroke of genius from Benzema, who dragged the ball through the legs of his marker.

Real saw out its slender lead for a fifth consecutive victory which gave it a two-point cushion in the title race over Barcelona, which was held to a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

READ: La Liga: Barca's title bid blunted after 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo

The hosts barely threatened upfront as Thibaut Courtois made routine saves to keep out efforts of Raul de Tomas and Wu Lei early in the first half. Eden Hazard and Isco, who started in place of Vinicius Jr. and suspended Luka Modric, looked off the pace for majority of the match and were substituted by Zidane on the hour mark.

Espanyol, which is playing its first game under caretaker coach Francisco Rufete, remains rooted to the bottom of the table on 24 points, 10 away from escaping the relegation zone.