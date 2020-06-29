Football Football Bruce wants clarity from Premier League on proposed Newcastle takeover The club is awaiting the outcome of the league's owners' and directors' test. The Premier League has not commented on its approval procedure. Reuters 29 June, 2020 09:47 IST "I think everybody needs a bit of clarity," Bruce told British media following Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City. - Reuters Reuters 29 June, 2020 09:47 IST Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants "clarity" from the Premier League on the proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club as he says the delay in approving the deal is "not healthy for anybody".A group with an expected 80% investment from Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF have made a reported 300 million pounds ($370.95 million) bid to buy United from British businessman Mike Ashley.The club is awaiting the outcome of the league's owners' and directors' test. The Premier League has not commented on its approval procedure.READ: Man City cruises past Newcastle into FA Cup semis "I think everybody needs a bit of clarity," Bruce told British media following Sunday's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester City."And if I am led to believe it's the Premier League that are stalling all of the negotiations then they have to come and make a decision sooner or later. It is not healthy for anybody."... We have another game on Wednesday (at Bournemouth) and have a wonderful opportunity. We can't use that (the takeover) as an excuse but we need a bit of clarity and get it put to bed one way or another." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos