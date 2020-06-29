Football Football Guardiola's Man City sets sights on FA Cup and Champions League Pep Guardiola says retaining the FA Cup would be the perfect preparation for Manchester City’s Champions League reunion with Real Madrid. Reuters 29 June, 2020 08:48 IST Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola keeps an eye on the proceedings. (File Photo) - Reuters Reuters 29 June, 2020 08:48 IST Manchester City's slim hopes of retaining its Premier League crown have gone but it still has two trophies in its crosshairs, manager Pep Guardiola said after the club reached the FA Cup semifinals with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.As well as the Cup, City is also still in the hunt for the Champions League title and holds a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 clash in February before the competition was suspended due to COVID-19.Europe's elite club competition will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament held in Lisbon in August. The FA Cup semis will be held on July 18-19 and the final is scheduled for Aug. 1.“We have two competitions we can win,” Guardiola told reporters on Sunday.READ| Man City cruises past Newcastle into FA Cup semis “It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid.”Guardiola also said he was pleased with City's response after last week's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea handed Liverpool the Premier League title.“We're delighted after the defeat against Chelsea to be in London again at Wembley to play against Arsenal in the semifinal to try to reach the final of the FA Cup,” he added.“Always it's an incredible trophy and it gives us an extra bonus.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos