Ancelotti confirmed as new Everton boss

Everton has confirmed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, with the Italian signing a four-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have been without a permanent manager since sacking Marco Silva on December 5, in the wake of a 5-2 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby which left them in the bottom three.

Duncan Ferguson has been in interim charge since then, guiding an injury-hit side to a win over Chelsea and a draw with Manchester United, though Everton did exit the EFL Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Leicester City on Wednesday.

However, Ancelotti – who was dismissed by Napoli on December 10 despite taking the Serie A club to the knockout stage of the Champions League and securing a second-place finish in Italy last season – has now been confirmed as Silva's permanent replacement.

It presents something of a coup for Everton, which sits 16th in the Premier League table, three points above the relegation zone.

Ancelotti, who previously managed in England with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup in 2009-10, will attend Everton's game with Arsenal on Saturday as a spectator before overseeing his first match in charge at home to Burnley on Boxing Day.

The 60-year-old has also coached Juventus, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League on three occasions.