MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco

Axel Disasi signed a six-year contract with Chelsea, which was in the market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 17:41 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: French defender Axel Disasi in action for AS Monaco FC.
FILE PHOTO: French defender Axel Disasi in action for AS Monaco FC. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: French defender Axel Disasi in action for AS Monaco FC. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chelsea signed France defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco on Friday, the clubs announced.

The 25-year-old Disasi signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club, which was in the market for a centre-back after Wesley Fofana underwent ACL surgery.

ALSO READ | Durand Cup: Mumbai City hopes to build on last season’s success with busy domestic schedule ahead

Disasi made his international debut with France at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles,” he said in the club’s announcement. “I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.”

Disasi made 129 appearances and scored 12 goals for Monaco after moving from Reims in 2020.

British and French media reported that the transfer fee was 45 million euros ($49 million).

Chelsea opens its Premier League season on Aug. 13 when it hosts Liverpool.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Chelsea /

Axel Disasi /

AS Monaco /

Reims

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain lost form with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  2. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  3. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 1-1 PAK; Korea scores penalty stroke; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup: Mumbai City hopes to build on last season’s success with busy domestic schedule ahead
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  2. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
  3. Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal
    Reuters
  4. Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal unveils statue of ‘Invincibles’ manager Arsene Wenger outside stadium
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain lost form with win against Switzerland
    AFP
  2. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  3. Pakistan vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 1-1 PAK; Korea scores penalty stroke; India vs Japan at 8:30PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup: Mumbai City hopes to build on last season’s success with busy domestic schedule ahead
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment