FIFA Women’s World Cup: Injured Walsh gets individual attention at England training base

Walsh sent fear through the squad when she was stretchered off the pitch during the first half of England’s 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 09:53 IST , SYDNEY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Keira Walsh of England returns to the bench with crutches after leaving the pitch with an injury during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Keira Walsh of England returns to the bench with crutches after leaving the pitch with an injury during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Keira Walsh of England returns to the bench with crutches after leaving the pitch with an injury during the FIFA Women's World Cup Group D match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Injured England midfielder Keira Walsh joined the Lionesses at their training base on Friday but followed an individual training programme under the watchful eye of medical staff.

Walsh sent fear through the squad when she was stretchered off the pitch during the first half of England’s 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28.

Also Read: FIFA investigates misconduct claim involving Zambia World Cup team

The team announced the next day Walsh had not suffered an ACL injury as first feared. The Barcelona midfielder was sidelined for England’s 6-1 thrashing of China in Tuesday’s group stage finale.

The European champion will meet Nigeria in the round of 16 on Monday in Brisbane.

Fourth-ranked England is already one of the teams hardest hit by injuries at the World Cup, missing captain Leah Williamson, 2022 Euros Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, and Fran Kirby to serious knee injuries.

